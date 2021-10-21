Historic King Drive BID names Raynetta Hill new executive director

Takes over after departure of Deshea Agee

By
Alex Zank
-
Ray Hill
Ray Hill
Raynetta "Ray" Hill is the new executive director of the Historic King Drive Business Improvement District No. 8, the BID announced today. Hill replaces former executive director Deshea Agee, who stepped down in June to…

Alex Zank
Alex Zank covers commercial and residential real estate for BizTimes. Alex previously worked for Farm Equipment magazine and also covered statewide construction news at The Daily Reporter. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, where he studied journalism, political science and economics. Having grown up in rural western Wisconsin, Alex loves all things outdoors, including camping, hiking, four-wheeling and hunting.

