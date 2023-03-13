Hendricks sells Granville industrial building for $7.4 million

ABC Supply Co. still planning to occupy structure, following upgrades

By
-
ABC Supply Company, Inc., is looking to occupy a building in Towne Corporate Park in Granville. (Photo Courtesy of the Milwaukee City Plan Commission)

Hendricks Commercial Real Estate has sold the 68,000-square-foot Granville industrial building where its sister company, ABC Supply Co., is planning to open its first Milwaukee location. The Beloit-based ABC Supply Co., owned by co-founder Diane Hendricks, first submitted plans in September to renovate and refurbish the warehouse at 11200 W. Heather Ave. in Granville’s Towne

Cara Spoto
Cara covers commercial and residential real estate. She has an extensive background in local government reporting and hopes to use her experience writing about both urban and rural redevelopment to better inform readers. Cara lives in Waukesha with her husband, a teenager, a toddler, a dog named Neutron, a bird named Potter, and a lizard named Peyoye. She loves music, food, and comedy, but not necessarily in that order.

