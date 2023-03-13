Hendricks sells Granville industrial building for $7.4 million

has sold the 68,000-square-foot Granville industrial building where its sister company, ABC Supply Co., is planning to open its first Milwaukee location. The Beloit-based ABC Supply Co., owned by co-founder, first submitted plans in September to renovate and refurbish the warehouse at 11200 W. Heather Ave. in Granville’s Towne Corporate Park on the city’s far northwest side. The company told city officials it planned to use 62,000 square feet of the Heather Avenue building for warehousing and distribution purposes, and another 6,170 square feet for office space. It also requested permission to use part of the site for outdoor storage. Hendricks Commercial Properties, which was also co-founded by Hendricks, purchased the roughly 25-year-old building in 2013 from an affiliate of Elkhorn-based Conrad Industries for $3.95 million. It sold the entire 5.3-acre property for $7.34 million on Feb. 28 to an affiliate of Brookfield-based Sterling Investment Real Estate. One of state’s largest privately-owned companies, ABC Supply says it is the country’s largest wholesale distributor of roofing supplies and one of the largest suppliers of siding, windows and other select exterior and interior building products, tools, and related supplies. A city staff report about the project stated that the company was seeking the location, which had previously housed a heat-treating business, so it can be closer to customers in the region. Presenting the item to the plan commission in September, Don Jeziorski, real estate asset manager for ABC Supply, said that the company had spent about a year coming up with a plan for the building. “We are looking to lease this location on a long-term basis, and hire approximately 15 to 25 employees,” Jeziorski said. “We will also spend approximately $1.5 million making improvements to the site – between the landlord and us.” George Erwin, an attorney representing Hendricks Commercial Properties, noted that a lot of work was being done to address damage done by the heat-treating business. “The HVAC systems were destroyed, the electrical systems were destroyed, the walls were caked in substances that were hazardous. We have spent the better part of a year and a half rehabilitating the building in order to secure the interest of ABC,” he said. Addressing the sale of the building, Erwin said last week that it will have no impact on ABC Supply Co.’s plans to move into the building. The new location should be up and running by sometime in June, he said.