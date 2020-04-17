Harley-Davidson finance exec to take over global sales function

Milwaukee-based Harley-Davidson Inc. has promoted Larry Hund to chief commercial officer of Harley-Davidson Motor Co., giving him responsibility for the motorcycle maker’s global sales function.

Hund has been president and chief operating officer of Harley-Davidson Financial Services since 2009. As of Monday, he will relinquish that role and become chairman of HDFS. He originally joined HDFS in 2002 before leaving for a finance startup in 2007 and returning in June 2009.

The move continues a series of changes for Harley-Davidson. In late February, then chief executive officer Matt Levatich stepped down from his role. He was replaced by now acting CEO Jochen Zeitz, a Harley board member.

In late March, the company announced Michelle Kumbier would be leaving her role as senior vice president and chief operating officer of Harley-Davidson Motor Co.

Kumbier’s product and operations responsibilities shifted to Bryan Niketh, who was promoted to senior vice president of product and operations. Zeitz took on Kumbier’s global sales responsibilities on an interim basis, until a new leader was named. Hund will now handle those responsibilities, which include parts and accessories, general merchandise and the Harley-Davidson Museum business.

Parts and Accessories accounted for $713.4 million in revenue last year while general merchandise totaled $237.6 million. Motorcycle and related product revenue total $4.57 billion last year while financial services accounted for $789 million.

Jonathan Root, vice president of insurance at HDFS, will be promoted to senior vice president of HDFS and take over Hund’s previous role.

Other recent leadership changes include the promotion of Paul Krause from assistant general counsel to chief legal officer, chief compliance officer and secretary following the departure of Paul Jones last year.

The company also hired Neil Grimmer as its first brand president in early 2019 but dismissed him by late October.