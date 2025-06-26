Clarios to build new manufacturing technology and training center

Glendale-based car battery manufacturer Clarios
will spend up to $600 million building a new manufacturing technology and training center.
The new facility does not have a specific location at this time, but Clarios is considering sites where it is already operating, according to a Thursday announcement. A site is expected to be unveiled later this year.
The investment is part of Clarios’ previously announced $6 billion plan to bolster American energy manufacturing.
"Clarios is proud to take this next step in our commitment to American manufacturing," said Chad Steighner
, chief digital and information officer of Clarios. "This new center will help us build both the factory and workforce of the future. By investing in cutting-edge R&D and hands-on training, we're reshoring critical capabilities, strengthening U.S. competitiveness, enhancing safety performance and creating opportunities for American workers."
The center will serve as a dedicated hub for workforce development, manufacturing research and development, and technology validation. It will advance strategic technologies including advanced robotics, AI-augmented vision systems, autonomous material handling, and next-generation manufacturing software.
The facility will also serve as a national hub for upskilling Clarios' manufacturing workforce. Programs at the center will provide hands-on training, innovation workshops, and design thinking programs.
"Clarios is actively working to identify a location that may include public-private partnerships, incentives and existing workforce development initiatives," according to Thursday's announcement.
Clarios has already unveiled two other projects as part of its planned $6 billion investment. The company will invest up to $1 billion
to build a critical minerals processing plant. Clarios also plans to build a technology campus
that will produce supercapacitors.
