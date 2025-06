Clarios to build new manufacturing technology and training center

More articles about Clarios:

Glendale-based car battery manufacturer Clarios will spend up to $600 million building a new manufacturing technology and training center. The new facility does not have a specific location at this time, but Clarios is considering sites where it is already operating, according to a Thursday announcement. A site is expected to be unveiled later this year. The investment is part of Clarios’ previously announced $6 billion plan to bolster American energy manufacturing. "Clarios is proud to take this next step in our commitment to American manufacturing," said, chief digital and information officer of Clarios. "This new center will help us build both the factory and workforce of the future. By investing in cutting-edge R&D and hands-on training, we're reshoring critical capabilities, strengthening U.S. competitiveness, enhancing safety performance and creating opportunities for American workers." The center will serve as a dedicated hub for workforce development, manufacturing research and development, and technology validation. It will advance strategic technologies including advanced robotics, AI-augmented vision systems, autonomous material handling, and next-generation manufacturing software. The facility will also serve as a national hub for upskilling Clarios' manufacturing workforce. Programs at the center will provide hands-on training, innovation workshops, and design thinking programs. "Clarios is actively working to identify a location that may include public-private partnerships, incentives and existing workforce development initiatives," according to Thursday's announcement. Clarios has already unveiled two other projects as part of its planned $6 billion investment. The company will invest up to $1 billion to build a critical minerals processing plant. Clarios also plans to build a technology campus that will produce supercapacitors.