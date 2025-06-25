Sheboygan-based Rockline Industries names new president

Sheboygan-based Rockline Industries
announced Wednesday the appointment of Robert “RJ” Rudolph
to the role of president, effective July 1.
He’ll replace his father, Randy Rudolph
, who plans to retire after leading Rockline Industries for more than three decades. Randy Rudolph will transition to chairman of the board following his retirement.
Rockline Industries makes coffee filters and wet wipes for consumer, health care, industrial and institutional markets.
Founded in 1976 by Ralph Rudolph, his son, Randy, became president of Rockline Industries in 1986 and led the company to become a global firm serving hundreds of customers in over 50 countries.
Randy Rudolph
"It has been the honor of my career to lead Rockline," said Randy Rudolph. "What makes me proudest is not just the company we've built, but the values-based culture that has been created. Rob understands those values to his core and is the right person to lead Rockline into its next chapter with clarity and conviction."
Robert Rudolph has served the company in various leadership positions over the last 14 years. He's gained experience in sales, contract manufacturing, operations, strategic planning and global sourcing.
He earned a bachelor's degree from Marquette University
and an MBA from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee
. Prior to Rockline, he spent six years working in retail merchandising and business management at Milwaukee-based Daymon Worldwide
.
"Rockline has never lost sight of who we are or what we stand for," said Robert Rudolph. "Our values are the foundation of our brand promise of being people who make it right — and that promise extends not only to our customers but to our people, and our communities. I'm honored to carry that legacy forward and excited about what's ahead for everyone at Rockline."