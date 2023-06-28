Harley-Davidson appoints new CFO

Harley-Davidson has promoted Jonathan Root, the company’s senior vice president of Harley-Davidson Financial Services, to the role of chief financial officer. He will split his time between Harley's Milwaukee headquarters and Chicago.
Root has served as SVP of HDFS since April 2020. In that role, he has been responsible for Harley-Davidson's strategy and execution of motorcycle retail lending, branded credit card partnerships, commercial lending, and retail/commercial/insurance operations. He has more than 25 years of financial services and corporate finance experience, first joining Harley-Davidson in 2011. Root previously worked at General Motors, Ally Financial and GMAC Financial Services.
"Jonathan is a proven leader with extensive knowledge of our business, matched with strong financial acumen – we're excited to have him in place to lead the finance organization at Harley-Davidson," said Jochen Zeitz, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Harley-Davidson.
The company’s prior CFO, Gina Goetter, left the company at the end of April to join Rhode Island-based toy maker Hasbro. In the interim, David Viney, the company’s vice president and treasurer, served as interim CFO. Viney will continue in his original role as vice president and treasurer.