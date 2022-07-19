Harbor Freight to open store in Kenosha

California-based tool retailer Harbor Freight plans to open a store in Kenosha, which would occupy the former Gordmans space at Southport Plaza.

Harbor Freight recently submitted plans to the city’s Plan Commission for a review of its plans to change the façade of the 26,000-square-foot storefront adjacent to the Bed, Bath & Beyond store at 7450 Green Bay Road.

The request was submitted by Milwaukee-based ICAP Development, which purchased Southport Plaza last fall for about $3.25 million. The company plans to spend about $220,000 on improvements to the space, according city planning documents.

The Gordmans store closed as part of the national retail chain’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy, leaving about 65,000 square feet of space vacant at the shopping center located at Green Bay Road and Highway 50.

The Kenosha Harbor Freight store is expected to open in October, according to the company’s website. The retailer also has plans to open a store in Grafton this fall. It has 24 existing locations in the state, including stores in Racine, Waukesha, West Allis, Germantown, and Saint Francis.

The new store is expected to have about 15 employees, planning documents state.

