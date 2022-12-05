Geno.Me focused on growing client base as company nears close of seed two round

By
Ashley Smart
-
Britt Gottschalk, founder of Geno.Me.

Milwaukee-based biotech startup Geno.Me is focused on expanding its client base and boosting sales as it nears the close of its seed two funding round, which has a cap of more than $3 million. Geno.Me links genomic and electronic health record data in an open marketplace, which allows medical researchers to more easily access data

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and save 40% for the holidays. Get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR