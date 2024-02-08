Froedtert Thedacare Health names inaugural board

Froedtert Thedacare Health Inc.
, the entity created by the merger of Wauwatosa based Froedtert Health
and Neenah-based ThedaCare
, which went into effect on Jan. 1
, today announced its inaugural board of directors.
The Froedtert ThedaCare board will be chaired by Jud Snyder
, the regional president of Midwest BMO Wealth Management
, and the vice chair will be Jim Kotek
, retired former president and CEO of Menasha Corp.
Cathy Jacobson
, who had been president and CEO of Froedtert Health, is serving as CEO of Froedtert ThedaCare Health until the end of a six-month transition period, when she will retire and the role of president and CEO will be taken on by Dr. Imran Andrabi
, who had been president and CEO of ThedaCare and is currently serving as president of Froedtert ThedaCare Health.
Jacobson and Andrabi were both named today as members of the Froedtert ThedaCare board.
Here is the full list of Froedtert ThedaCare Health’s inaugural board of directors:
-
Jud Snyder, board chair, regional president of Midwest BMO Wealth Management
-
Jim Kotek, vice chair, retired former president and CEO of Menasha Corp.
-
Cathy Jacobson, CEO, Froedtert ThedaCare Health
-
Imran Andrabi, president of Froedtert ThedaCare Health
-
Kurt Bechthold, CEO of The Walbec Group
-
John Bere, executive vice president of growth and strategy for Alta Resources
-
Marc Chini, retired Kohl’s Corp. and General Electric executive
-
Bob Clarke, principal of The RJ Clarke Group LLC
-
Chuck Dallas, vice president of Cornerstone Business Services
-
Jackie Fredrick, retired CEO of Versiti Inc.
-
David Lubar, president and CEO of Lubar & Co.
-
Jose Olivieri, senior partner of Michael Best
-
John Pfeifer, president and CEO of Oshkosh Corp.
-
Joan Prince, vice chancellor emeritus, University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee
-
Mary Ellen Stanek, co-chief investment officer, Baird Advisors, and president, Baird Funds
-
Terry Timm, retired chief administrative officer, Thrivent Financial
-
Kim Underhill, retired group president, Kimberly-Clark
There is currently an open director position for another member to be appointed who also serves concurrently on the Medical College of Wisconsin board.
In addition to the Froedtert ThedaCare Health board, the North and South regions will each have a governing body that will provide oversight for the hospital entities within each region and be responsible for certain subject matter delegated by the Froedtert ThedaCare HealthbBoard including in part: quality, safety, patient experience, credentialing and privileging, value-based care strategy, and communication and education across the region.
Froedtert ThedaCare Health is a partner to the Medical College of Wisconsin and has more than 22,000 employees and more than 3,400 providers offering services in 18 hospitals and more than 360 outpatient locations.