Froedtert Thedacare Health names inaugural board

, the entity created by the merger of Wauwatosa basedand Neenah-based, which went into effect on Jan. 1 , today announced its inaugural board of directors. The Froedtert ThedaCare board will be chaired by, the regional president of Midwest, and the vice chair will be, retired former president and CEO of, who had been president and CEO of Froedtert Health, is serving as CEO of Froedtert ThedaCare Health until the end of a six-month transition period, when she will retire and the role of president and CEO will be taken on by, who had been president and CEO of ThedaCare and is currently serving as president of Froedtert ThedaCare Health. Jacobson and Andrabi were both named today as members of the Froedtert ThedaCare board. Here is the full list of Froedtert ThedaCare Health’s inaugural board of directors:There is currently an open director position for another member to be appointed who also serves concurrently on the Medical College of Wisconsin board. In addition to the Froedtert ThedaCare Health board, the North and South regions will each have a governing body that will provide oversight for the hospital entities within each region and be responsible for certain subject matter delegated by the Froedtert ThedaCare HealthbBoard including in part: quality, safety, patient experience, credentialing and privileging, value-based care strategy, and communication and education across the region. Froedtert ThedaCare Health is a partner to the Medical College of Wisconsin and has more than 22,000 employees and more than 3,400 providers offering services in 18 hospitals and more than 360 outpatient locations.