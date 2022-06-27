Fox River Christian Church acquires former Gold’s Gym building in Waukesha

The long-vacant former Gold’s Gym building in Waukesha’s Moreland Plaza shopping center has been acquired by Fox River Christian Church, which has plans to turn the two-floor, 42,009-square-foot building into a community center. The building,…

The long-vacant former Gold’s Gym building in Waukesha’s Moreland Plaza shopping center has been acquired by, which has plans to turn the two-floor, 42,009-square-foot building into a community center. The building, which sits on a 1.95-acre site, was separated from the rest of the shopping center via certified survey map in 2021 to encourage the sale or redevelopment of the building. Gold’s Gym closed its doors there in July 2018. A staff report to the City Plan Commission states that church plans to use the building at 831 W. Moreland Blvd. for regular Sunday services, as well as individual and group counseling and classes during the week. Additionally, the property will be used for weddings, funerals, and other similar events, the report states. According to state property transfer records published this month, the building was purchased by, White Harvest, LLC, a limited liability company affiliated with local business man Charles Dion Conn, for $1,007,588. It is not clear if Conn is merely the registered agent for the LLC and the church is actually the new owner of the building, but state records indicate that any tax bills will be sent to Conn’s home. Attempts to reach a spokesperson with Fox River Christian Church, which has locations in the village of Waukesha, Muskego and Waterford, were unsuccessful, as were attempts to reach Conn, who owns several McDonald’s franchises in the state. A staff member within the city’s Community Development Department said they believe Conn is a member of the church.