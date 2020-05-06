Former WEDC leader Mark Hogan named to Ixonia Bank boards

Mark Hogan, who served as the secretary and chief executive officer of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. under former Gov. Scott Walker, has been elected to the boards of Ixonia Bancshares Inc. and Ixonia Bank.

Hogan was appointed secretary and CEO of WEDC by Walker in 2015, and led the state government’s economic development entity until September of 2019. He played a major role in several economic development projects, including the state’s deal with Foxconn.

Prior to leading WEDC, Hogan spent more than 38 years with Milwaukee-based Marshall & Ilsley Bank and BMO Harris Bank, serving as a senior advisor for BMO from 2011 to 2015.

“The experience and wisdom that Mark brings to our board of directors is extremely valuable as we grow and expand the bank, particularly in the metro Milwaukee area,” said Ixonia Bank chairman and CEO Dan Westrope. “We look forward to his addition to our outstanding board.”

“I look forward to working with the Ixonia Bank team as they expand on their more than 100 years of providing high-quality financial services to personal and corporate clients throughout southeastern Wisconsin,” Hogan said.

Founded in 1918 and based in Ixonia, Ixonia Bank has branches in Ixonia, Dousman, Oconomowoc, Watertown and recently opened a location in downtown Milwaukee. It was acquired in 2012 by Sheldon Lubar, founder and chairman of Milwaukee-based Lubar & Co., and his family.

