Former superstar NFL QB turned businessman Drew Brees to be featured on 21st Century Business Forum

Former NFL quarterback Drew Brees—now a studio analyst for NBC Sports and prolific businessman and investor— will share his insights about leadership and success in the January episode of the 21st Century Business Forum.

Brees amassed an unprecedented collection of records, milestones and accolades—both on and off the field—during a 20-year NFL career as quarterback with the New Orleans Saints and San Diego Chargers. He led the Saints to victory in Super Bowl XLIV and was named the game’s MVP.

Today, Brees is a successful entrepreneur. He’s co-owner of Surge Adventure Parks with 15 locations, and franchise investments in Dunkin’, Jimmy John’s, Walk Ons Bistreaux & Bar, Happy’s Irish Pub and Stretch Zone, among others. He also serves on the boards of b1BANK and the equity firm Franworth, and is a global brand ambassador for PointsBet.

In addition, the Brees Dream Foundation has contributed more than $45 million to help improve the quality of life for cancer patients and provide care, education and opportunities for children and families in need.

In 2006, Brees won the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award, one of the league’s highest honors that recognizes a player for his excellence on and off the field.

The 21st Century Business Forum features a lineup of successful top executives, experts, and global thought leaders to share ideas and insights for business executives, entrepreneurs, owners and managers. It airs on the second Wednesday of each month, interviewing guests in a Q&A format.

