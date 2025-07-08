Log In
Restaurants

Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant planned in Pleasant Prairie

Andrew Weiland
By Andrew Weiland
Cooper's Hawk Pleasant Prairie restaurant rendering
Cooper's Hawk Pleasant Prairie restaurant rendering
Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurant

A Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant is planned for a vacant site along Highway 50 in Pleasant Prairie.

The restaurant is planned for a 2.7-acre site southwest of Highway 50 and 115th Avenue, across the street from the Buona restaurant at 7523 115th Ave.

Cooper’s Hawk is a chain of wine-themed restaurants based in Downers Grove, Illinois with 73 locations in the U.S., including three in Wisconsin located at Brookfield Square in Brookfield, a recently-opened location at the 84South development in Greenfield, and a location in Middleton.

Plans for the Pleasant Prairie restaurant were approved by the village Plan Commission on Monday. The plans include an 11,100-square-foot restaurant building and 163 on-site parking spaces.

The restaurant is expected to have 100 full-time and 50 part-time employees.

Construction work is expected to begin this summer and be completed in summer of 2026.

