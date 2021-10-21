Former Jason Industries CFO named corporate controller and treasurer for Marcus Corp.

Chad Paris
, a former chief financial officer for Milwaukee-based manufacturing company Jason Industries Inc., has joined Milwaukee-based hotel and movie theater company The Marcus Corp.
as corporate controller and treasurer.
Paris worked for Jason Industries from 2014 until this year. He was promoted to senior vice president and CFO in 2017. He led the company’s accounting and reporting, financial planning and analysis, tax, treasury, investor relations and information technology functions, and played a critical role in Jason’s corporate financing transactions and strategic portfolio management, including various business acquisitions and divestitures.
Before working for Jason Industries, Paris was an audit senior manager for Deloitte & Touche.
He received a bachelor’s degree in business administration, finance and real estate from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in 2004 and a master’s degree from UWM in management and accounting in 2005.
“Chad brings a depth of knowledge to The Marcus Corporation and its two divisions (hotels and movie theaters),” said Doug Neis, executive vice president and CFO for The Marcus Corp. “His background in leading finance and accounting teams with a deep focus on business performance will be a strong addition as we grow our leadership team for the future. We look forward to his insights that will allow The Marcus Corporation to continue its growth and success for years to come.”