Finalists named for MMAC Focus on the Future awards

The Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce has named 15 companies as finalists for the 2021 Focus on the Future awards.

Winning companies in five categories will be honored in five categories: Talent, growth, equity, innovation and livability. The winners will be announced during a luncheon on Sept. 24 at the Italian Community Center. Another 34 companies are receiving honorable mention recognition.

“At MMAC, we’re inspired by the examples of innovation, resilience and success we hear from Milwaukee region companies and their employees every day. It’s our honor to recognize some of those stories in this year’s Focus on the Future awards,” said Stephanie Hall, vice president of membership and small business at MMAC.

BizTimes is a media partner of the Focus on the Future program, which is sponsored by First Midwest Bank.

The talent category recognizes companies improving retention rates, cultivating a cohesive company culture, upskilling employees or with other unique workforce accomplishments.

Finalists in this category include:

Beyond Vision

Lutheran Social Services of Wisconsin & Upper Michigan

MKE Tech Hub Coalition

Honorable mention companies in the talent category include:

American Companies (American Construction Services Inc. & American Architectural Group Inc.)

Eaton Corp.

Excel Legacy Group, LLC

Frontdesk, Inc.

Granular

R&R Insurance Services, Inc.

Spectrum Investment Advisors

SRH

The growth category recognizes the success of companies finding new opportunities, entering new markets or developing new products.

Finalists in the growth category include

Gross Automation LLC

PartsBadger

Wisconsin Center District

Honorable mention companies in the growth category include:

Artery Ink

Brunch

DataComm Plus

Educational Credential Evaluators, Inc.

Great Lakes Roofing Corporation

Hunger Task Force

MicroSynergies

Pattyn North America, Inc.

Smart Spaces

TopLine Results Corporation

Zizzl

The equity category recognizes companies addressing racial disparities, one of the Milwaukee region’s biggest challenges, through the attraction of a diverse workforce and cultivation of an inclusive workplace culture.

Finalists in the equity category include:

Alverno College

Good Karma Brands/101.7 The Truth

Podcast Town

Honorable mention companies in the equity category include:

Apple Spice Box Lunch and Catering Company

Centers for Independence

College Possible Milwaukee

Rivera & Associates, Inc.

VISIT Milwaukee

The innovations category recognizes companies for bringing big ideas to market.

Finalists in the category include:

Arch Electric Inc.

Captive Exhibits

Novir

Honorable mention companies include:

Caravela

Like|Minded

WorkShift, Inc.

The livability category recognizes companies helping to make metro Milwaukee a better place to live, work, play and learn through products and services.

Finalists include:

The Dohmen Company Foundation

Milwaukee Continuum of Care

St. Ann Center for Intergenerational Care

Honorable mention companies in the livability include: