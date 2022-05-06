Finalists announced for Summerfest Tech Pitch Competition

Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. this week announced plans for the fifth annual Summerfest Tech program, which will take place in-person on Wednesday, June 29 and Thursday, June 30.

Summerfest Tech events will take place across the city of Milwaukee, including at Saint Kate – The Arts Hotel, BMO Tower, Milwaukee Artist Resource Network’s (MARN) new location in the Third Ward, and at Henry Maier Festival Park during Summerfest. All programming will be accessible virtually and free of charge.

In addition, the Summerfest Tech Pitch Competition has selected the finalists who will pitch for the opportunity to win a portion of a $50,000 cash prize. The competition will take place on June 30, beginning at 8 a.m., at the MARN Art + Culture Hub, 191 N. Broadway, Milwaukee. The finalists include:

Cirkled-in – a portfolio company for students and colleges that tells a holistic story beyond numbers and academics.

– a portfolio company for students and colleges that tells a holistic story beyond numbers and academics. Fly Parrots – an AI-enhanced assistive parrot, giving those with neurological conditions a 360-degree field of vision, enhancing their ability to communicate, and uplifting their sense of independence.

– an AI-enhanced assistive parrot, giving those with neurological conditions a 360-degree field of vision, enhancing their ability to communicate, and uplifting their sense of independence. Huupe – The world’s first smart basketball hoop, with a high-definition screen for a backboard, which allows you to train like a pro, track your performance and play basketball against other huupe users right from your driveway.

– The world’s first smart basketball hoop, with a high-definition screen for a backboard, which allows you to train like a pro, track your performance and play basketball against other huupe users right from your driveway. eCourt Reporters – platform that hosts videographers across the country who have experience filming depositions for use of their services in courtrooms, conference rooms, hospitals, and law firms.

– platform that hosts videographers across the country who have experience filming depositions for use of their services in courtrooms, conference rooms, hospitals, and law firms. Kwema – A device that works inside and outside your workplace by anonymously connecting and sharing real-time information via Bluetooth beacons placed inside a building or with a smartphone GPS.

– A device that works inside and outside your workplace by anonymously connecting and sharing real-time information via Bluetooth beacons placed inside a building or with a smartphone GPS. Light Pong – The world’s first 1-dimensional (1D) gaming platform. Players can play different games, all on a single beam of light. Light Pong is portable, screenless, and extremely social.

– The world’s first 1-dimensional (1D) gaming platform. Players can play different games, all on a single beam of light. Light Pong is portable, screenless, and extremely social. Rex Academy – an educational company that Offers Schools Coding and Engineering Curriculum, which does not require Computer Science background for faculty to teach.

The winners will be announced at 2 p.m. on June 30, 2022, at a Summerfest Tech attendee VIP networking event.