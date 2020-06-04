Elizabeth Schlicht named executive director of Automotive Fleet & Leasing Association

Elizabeth Schlicht has been named the new executive director of the Automotive Fleet & Leasing Association.

AFLA is managed by Menomonee Falls-based association management firm Association Acumen, which provides staff support for numerous state, national and international professional associations.

Schlicht was the associate executive director of AFLA from November of 2013 to January of 2020. In February, she became the executive director of the Society for Mucosal Immunology, which is also managed by Association Acumen.

As the new leader of AFLA, Schlicht succeeds Bill Elliott, who was the executive director of AFLA since 2013.

AFLA promotes growth, expansion and professionalism within the fleet industry by providing education, research, technical standards and advancement of member interests.

“Returning to AFLA is a wonderful opportunity and I’m excited to roll up my sleeves, partnering with the board as we move forward with the organization’s strategic plan for the future,” Schlicht said. “AFLA’s loyal and dedicated members, sponsors and volunteers are what drive the association, creating a forum for the corporate fleet community to learn by connecting as an industry and forming partnerships. Enhancing engagement among our members and sponsors will be a key priority in the evolution of AFLA as we move forward.”

