Log In
Subscribe
My BizTimes
Log In
Subscribe
People in the News

Rotary Club of Milwaukee’s executive director to retire next year

Sonia Spitz
By Sonia Spitz
Learn more about:
Rotary Club of MilwaukeeMary McCormickSaj Thachenkary

Mary McCormick. Photo from Rotary Club of Milwaukee’s website Mary McCormick, executive director of the Rotary Club of Milwaukee, will retire in June of 2026, the club announced in a Thursday press release. McCormick has served as the executive director of the Rotary Club since 2001 when she joined the Milwaukee

Already a subscriber? Log in

To continue reading this article ...

Subscribe to BizTimes today and get immediate access to our Insider-only content and much more.

Learn More and Subscribe Now
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click here to purchase a sharable paywall bypass link for this subscriber-only article.

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2025 BizTimes Media. All Rights Reserved.

Holiday flash sale!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Subscribe to BizTimes Milwaukee and save 40%

Holiday flash sale! Subscribe to BizTimes and save 40%!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.