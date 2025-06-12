Rotary Club of Milwaukee’s executive director to retire next year

Subscribe to BizTimes today and get immediate access to our Insider-only content and much more.

Mary McCormick. Photo from Rotary Club of Milwaukee’s website Mary McCormick, executive director of the Rotary Club of Milwaukee, will retire in June of 2026, the club announced in a Thursday press release. McCormick has served as the executive director of the Rotary Club since 2001 when she joined the Milwaukee

[caption id="attachment_614526" align="alignleft" width="300"]Mary McCormick. Photo from Rotary Club of Milwaukee's website[/caption]

Mary McCormick, executive director of the Rotary Club of Milwaukee, will retire in June of 2026, the club announced in a Thursday press release.

McCormick has served as the executive director of the Rotary Club since 2001 when she joined the Milwaukee chapter. After her retirement, McCormick will continue to remain involved as a member.

“I’ve had the privilege of working alongside incredibly smart, creative and committed individuals,” McCormick said. “My greatest pride comes from seeing the Rotary Club of Milwaukee thrive as a bottom-up organization, where the powerful ideas of our members are recognized and brought to fruition. When you empower people to make a difference, the impact is truly exponential.”

The Rotary Club’s board of directors will lead the search for the next executive director in 2026.

“We are fortunate to have had Mary’s steady hand and thoughtful leadership for over two decades,” said Saj Thachenkary, president of the Rotary Club of Milwaukee. “She possesses a unique ability to recognize and nurture great ideas, create a culture of belonging and respect, and build a strong, sustainable and vibrant club. Her impact on the Rotary Club of Milwaukee and our community cannot be overstated, and we are immensely grateful to her.”

The Rotary Club of Milwaukee is a chapter of Rotary International, a service organization comprised of 1.4 million members worldwide.