Employ Milwaukee names new president and CEO

Employ Milwaukee, a workforce development board serving Milwaukee County, has announced the appointment of Julie Cayo as president and CEO. Cayo has more than 20 years of experience in urban planning, economic and community development, and workforce strategy. She joined Employ Milwaukee in 2012 as manager of policy and fund development and has since held

Cayo has more than 20 years of experience in urban planning, economic and community development, and workforce strategy.

She joined Employ Milwaukee in 2012 as manager of policy and fund development and has since held a series of progressively senior positions in the areas of policy, fund development, research and planning, most recently serving as chief planning officer and interim CEO.

During her tenure, Cayo helped shape strategic initiatives, secure funding, and foster partnerships that support long-term workforce solutions. She helped secure more than $20 million in multi-year federal workforce grants, including investments in sector trainings in high-growth industries and job quality initiatives.

“I am deeply honored to step into this role at a time when our work has never been more critical,” said Cayo. “As someone who has spent over a decade at Employ Milwaukee, I understand the challenges and the opportunities ahead. My commitment is to ensure that our programs remain community-driven, our strategies data-informed, and our outcomes aligned with the needs of Milwaukee’s workforce and employers. We are building forward, grounded in stability and with a shared vision of economic opportunity for all.”

Cayo holds a master’s degree in urban planning from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and a bachelor’s degree in urban studies from the University of Wisconsin–Green Bay. Prior to joining Employ Milwaukee, she served in planning and leadership roles at both the City of West Bend and the City of Kenosha.

“Julie Cayo’s appointment represents a steady hand at the helm of Employ Milwaukee," said Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson in a statement. "Her leadership is rooted in a deep understanding of our communities and a proven track record in workforce development. I’m confident that under Julie’s guidance, Employ Milwaukee will continue to be a vital partner in creating accessible pathways to family-supporting careers and strengthening Milwaukee’s economic foundation.”