Druml purchases former Hunger Task Force building

Hunger Task Force
has sold its former building at 201 S. Hawley Court in Milwaukee, near I-94.
The 26,000 square-foot building, which includes warehouse space, cold storage, and office space, sold for $1.1 million, according to online real estate transfer records.
The buyer is Hawley Court, LLC, a limited liability company registered to Milwaukee real estate investor Dan Druml.
Asked about the purchase on Tuesday, Druml wrote: "The Hunger Task Force provides outstanding support for our community and we’re pleased to be a part of their transition to a new location."
Hawley Court LLC will be looking for new tenants for the building, a company spokesman added.
The sale of the property comes just weeks after Hunger Task Force announced
it had completed its move into its new 120,000-square-foot headquarters at 500 E. Electric Ave. in West Milwaukee, relocating its food bank and operations to the facility. That building now serves as a single, central site for HTF’s emergency food distribution, volunteerism, food donations, advocacy, and community engagement.
The move has nearly doubled the organization’s space. Previously, the organization operated out of two warehouses, including the Hawley Court building, to store and distribute food.
HTF provides food to 75 food pantries, soup kitchens and homeless shelters, and advocates for anti-hunger policy at the local, state and federal level.
Since acquiring the West Milwaukee warehouse
for $6.7 million in December 2020, HTF moved its operations in phases. Its food bank operations and volunteer program moved to the new location in July 2021.
Following the completion of construction and a $3.4 million capital campaign, the remainder of Hunger Task Force’s program and administrative staff moved to the new location last month.