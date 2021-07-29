Eve Hall named board chair of VISIT Milwaukee

Succeeds Omar Shaikh after five years in the role

By
Maredithe Meyer
-
Dr. Eve Hall
Eve Hall, president and chief executive officer of the Milwaukee Urban League, has been named board chair of VISIT Milwaukee. Hall was unanimously elected to serve a one-year term, effective July 28. She succeeds local…

Maredithe Meyer
Maredithe Meyer covers restaurants, retail, tourism, and sports and entertainment. She joined BizTimes in 2015, previously as an intern reporter. She earned a degree in journalism from Marquette University in 2017. When she's not on the job, Maredithe coaches field hockey and loves exploring her favorite city on earth, Milwaukee.

