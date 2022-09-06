Developer indicates when first tenants could move into The Couture

Says structure should have four floors above ground by Christmas

By
Cara Spoto
-
The Couture construction site, Sept. 6, 2022.
The Couture construction site, Sept. 6, 2022.
The 44-story Couture apartment tower, under construction near the downtown Milwaukee lakefront, could see tenants move into the first 20 residential floors of the building by this time next year, according to developer Rick Barrett…

Cara Spoto
Cara covers commercial and residential real estate. She has an extensive background in local government reporting and hopes to use her experience writing about both urban and rural redevelopment to better inform readers. Cara lives in Waukesha with her husband, a teenager, a toddler, a dog named Neutron, a bird named Potter, and a lizard named Peyoye. She loves music, food, and comedy, but not necessarily in that order.

