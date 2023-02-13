Delta Defense names new president

Andrew is the editor of BizTimes Milwaukee. He joined BizTimes in 2003, serving as managing editor and real estate reporter for 11 years. A University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate, he is a lifelong resident of the state. He lives in Muskego with his wife, Seng, their son, Zach, and their dog, Hokey. He is an avid sports fan and is a member of the Muskego Athletic Association board of directors.

West Bend-based Delta Defense, the service provider to the U.S. Concealed Carry Association (USCCA), announced today that Mike Lowney has been named as the company’s president. Lowney has more than 15 years of senior management and c-suite experience, including more than a decade of strategic program development at Harley-Davidson Motor Company and, most recently, as chief

“Mike’s ability to recognize industry trends and listen to the customer has been vital in our continued growth over the past three years

,”

said Tim Schmidt, chief executive officer and co-owner of Delta Defense. “His leadership and experience will further strengthen our industry alliances and national presence, driving growth that will benefit the over 700,000 members of the USCCA.”

“I am honored to help lead our continued growth in 2023 and beyond. Record numbers of Americans, from all walks of life, are choosing to be their family’s first line of defense. It’s humbling that many of them are choosing the USCCA to help them on their self-defense journey,”

said Lowney.

Delta Defense has experienced a 42% average sales growth over the past three years, adding more than 250 jobs in southeastern Wisconsin alone. The company now employs more than 600 people across the United States. It has been included in the Inc. 500 list of America’s fastest growing companies for the past 11 years.