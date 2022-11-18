Dan Katt hoping for spring groundbreaking for new Century City industrial building

Good City plans to move headquarters to the new building once construction is completed

By
-
Century City. Credit: Google
The head of the group that owns the Century City 1 industrial building says he is eyeing a second quarter groundbreaking for a second industrial building that it hopes to construct in the central city business park. Dan Katt, owner and CEO of Good City Brewing and leader of the ownership group Good Opportunity Fund,

Cara Spoto
Cara covers commercial and residential real estate. She has an extensive background in local government reporting and hopes to use her experience writing about both urban and rural redevelopment to better inform readers. Cara lives in Waukesha with her husband, a teenager, a toddler, a dog named Neutron, a bird named Potter, and a lizard named Peyoye. She loves music, food, and comedy, but not necessarily in that order.

