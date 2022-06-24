Construction firm Peter Schwabe Inc. transitions to third generation of family ownership

Brookfield-based construction firm Peter Schwabe, Inc. announced that it has transitioned leadership of the company to the third generation of the Schwabe family that will own and lead the business. In line with an agreement…

I am stepping into big shoes, but feel fully prepared to continue the legacy started by my family members,” said Peter Schwabe. “Going forward our focus will be on keeping our commitment to meeting deadlines, paying attention to details, and providing a first-class work environment. Doing these things with a passion for five-star service, we routinely complete projects on time and on budget.” Brookfield-based construction firm Peter Schwabe, Inc. announced that it has transitioned leadership of the company to the third generation of the Schwabe family that will own and lead the business. In line with an agreement approved earlier this year by the Schwabe family and its previous president and CEO Dan Schwabe , son Peter Schwabe has purchased the business and has assumed the top leadership positions in the company. Peter Schwabe has become the sole owner of the commercial general contractor business, which has been operated by the Schwabe family since his grandfather, and Dan Schwabe’s father, Peter, founded it in 1927.“It’s an honor to have the opportunity to build on the legacy created by my father, my grandfather, my uncle Bud Barrette, and the other family members who have helped make Peter Schwabe, Inc. into the company it is today,” said new owner Peter Schwabe. “While the leadership is changing, our commitment to service, construction excellence, and customer satisfaction will remain steadfast. I look forward to continuing to work with our dedicated team of people at the company and amazing subcontractor relationships so we can grow the business and achieve more great things for our clients by working together.” “Over the years, Peter has put in the hard work and experienced all facets of the business, so he knows that the path to success is paved with long hours, a great team, and satisfied clients,” said Dan Schwabe. “I am confident that the company is in good hands and am optimistic about its future under Peter’s leadership. He’s learned the business from the bottom up, sometimes the hard way, and he’s ready to lead the company into its second century.” Peter Schwabe, Inc.’s projects and clients over the years have ranged from auto dealers, national brand restaurants and retailers, to health care buildings and industrial facilities. Among its multiple long-term clients is McDonald’s, which has had a continuous relationship with Peter Schwabe, Inc. for over 50 years. Peter Schwabe has filled a variety of roles at the company. He has served as controller, vice president, chief financial officer and board member. Peter’s father Dan will remain an advisor to the company and continue to serve as its chairman of the board. “My grandfather, father and late Uncle Bud laid a strong foundation for this firm and led us with distinction, determination, and a commitment to service excellence. I am stepping into big shoes, but feel fully prepared to continue the legacy started by my family members,” said Peter Schwabe. “Going forward our focus will be on keeping our commitment to meeting deadlines, paying attention to details, and providing a first-class work environment. Doing these things with a passion for five-star service, we routinely complete projects on time and on budget.”