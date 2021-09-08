Colliers | Wisconsin expands in Fox Valley with acquisition of Appleton firm

Milwaukee-based Colliers | Wisconsin is expanding its Fox Valley presence with the acquisition of Appleton-based Bomier Properties Inc. In a press release, Colliers claims to be the state's largest third-party commercial real estate services firm.…

Milwaukee-based Milwaukee-based Colliers | Wisconsin is expanding its Fox Valley presence with the acquisition of Appleton-based Bomier Properties Inc. In a press release, Colliers claims to be the state's largest third-party commercial real estate services firm. Its services include brokerage, property management, real estate development, construction, architecture and facility management. It also has a location in Madison. With this acquisition, Colliers is adding five people to its team in the Fox Valley. They will join Mark Pucci, who has represented Colliers in the area since 2014. "Combined with our statewide resources and national reach, we are confident we can continue to build on their success and provide better continuity to our clients through the state of Wisconsin," Lyle Landowski, managing director and future president and chief executive of Colliers | Wisconsin, said in a statement. "We are very eager to carry the Bomier legacy forward and work with this talented team of professionals under the banner of Colliers | Wisconsin." Bomier Properties was founded in 1990 by Terry Bomier. It has listed more than $1 billion worth of properties and has exceeded sales of $600 million since its launch. Bomier will step back from his ownership and leadership role, but will remain with the company in a brokerage and mentoring capacity. “Colliers has a strong local ownership and leadership model in place and was the right fit to ensure the future success of the business,” Bomier said in a statement. “The organization’s best-in-class culture and investment in talent made Colliers the logical choice to continue the proud legacy of Bomier Properties into the future. This relationship ensures that our clients and the business community of northeast Wisconsin will continue to have access and relationships with local brokers who possess a deep familiarity with the region.” The acquisition follows Colliers' recent expansion of its Madison office, where it added managing director Chris Richards and other employees. Colliers announced the Richards hire in October. Colliers | Wisconsin employs more than 200 people and handles more than 30 million square feet of office, industrial, retail and multi-family projects. It is an affiliate of Toronto, Canada-based Colliers International , a professional services and investment-management company that operates in 66 countries and employs more than 15,000 people.