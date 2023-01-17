Class Experts Group names executive director

Tiffany Ehm has joined Mequon-based Class Experts Group, LLC as its executive director, the company announced.
Class Experts Group supports class action attorneys and serves as expert witnesses or court-approved administrators for class action litigation. The company was included in the 2022 Inc. 5,000 list of the fastest-growing companies in America.
Ehm has more than 15 years of class action settlement administration and litigation support experience. Previously she was a settlement/client management supervisor for Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check LLP in Radnor, Pennsylvania, where she worked for more than 16 years.
"We worked with Tiffany for well over a decade in her previous role and are pleased have her onboard. In addition to welcoming her vast experience with notice and settlement administration, we look forward to collaborating with Tiffany regarding the vision for our firm's future and its overall continued growth,” said Anya Verkovskaya, Class Experts Group president and CEO.