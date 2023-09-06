City seeks redevelopment proposals for Marcus Performing Arts Center parking structure

By
-
The Marcus Performing Arts Center parking structure at 1001 N. Water St. in downtown Milwaukee.

The city of Milwaukee announced today that it is seeking redevelopment proposals for the Marcus Performing Arts Center parking structure site at 1001 N. Water St. in downtown Milwaukee. The 106,432-square-foot parking structure is located on the block north of the Marcus Performing Arts Center at 929 N. Water St., and is attached to it

Andrew Weiland
Andrew is the editor of BizTimes Milwaukee.
