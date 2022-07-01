Chris Abele sells second Moderne condo

Former Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele has now sold both of the condos that he purchased in 2015 at The Moderne building in downtown Milwaukee.

Located on the 29th floor of the 30-story building at 1141 N. Dr. Marin Luther King Jr. Drive, Abele purchased the two condos in separate deals for a total of $2.8 million. He had planned to combine the two units into one, but never moved forward with those plans.

In December he sold one of the units for $1.17 million to John and Lisa Simmons. Recently, he sold the other unit for $1.25 million to Kimberly Tomich, owner and social media relations manager for StoneFire Pizza Co.

So, Abele sold the two units for a total of $2.42 million, getting less in return than the $2.8 million he spent to buy them in 2015.

The unit that Abele sold in December has 1,841 square feet with 3 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms.

The unit that he sold recently has 5,637 square feet with 3 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. It has an assessed value of $1.4 million, according to city records.

The sale of his second Moderne condo comes about four months after Abele sold a vacant lot in Shorewood where an historic lakefront mansion once stood. Abele bought the Charles and Laura Albright House in 2019, later demolishing the 92-year-old, 9,762-square foot home with plans to construct another mansion that honored the design of the original home. The demolition of the home drew the ire of some local residents and historic preservation advocates. He sold the 2.52-acre lot at 3534 N. Lake Drive for $2 million in February without constructing anything at the site.

State real estate records list Abele’s mailing address as another location on Lake Drive, which is also a lakefront mansion.

Abele served as county executive between 2011 and 2020.