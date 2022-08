A Kenosha apartment complex has been sold for $11.1 million to a Chicago investor, according to state property transfer records A Chicago limited liability company purchased the multiple building complex, dubbed Cranberry Apartments, late last…

A Kenosha apartment complex has been sold for $11.1 million to a Chicago investor, according to state property transfer records A Chicago limited liability company purchased the multiple building complex, dubbed Cranberry Apartments, late last month, according to information posted to a state website this week. Cranberry Apartments sits on five acres at 8005 60th Ave. and contains 127 units, according to a website for the complex. Cranberry Apartments was sold by a limited liability company affiliated with Kenosha businessman Guy D. Trecroci, Sr.