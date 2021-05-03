Building momentum in Racine and Kenosha counties│Ep. 58

This week’s episode features BizTimes editor Andrew Weiland moderating a panel discussion during the recent Racine/Kenosha County 2035 event. The panel featured  Wes Saber, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Haribo of America, John Batten, CEO of Racine-based Twin Disc, Chad Navis, director of industrial developments at Zilber Property Group and Ted Matkom, Wisconsin market president for Gorman & Company. If you’re interested, additional panel discussions with education and economic development leaders are available on demand at biztimes.com/2035

This event was made possible by our sponsor, Davis and Kuelthau, supporting sponsor the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, and partners the Commercial Association of Realtors Wisconsin, the city of Kenosha, the Kenosha Area Business Alliance, Racine Area Manufacturers and Commerce and the Racine County Economic Development Corp.

