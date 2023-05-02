Brian Jacobsen named chief economist of Annex Wealth Management

Andrew is the editor of BizTimes Milwaukee. He joined BizTimes in 2003, serving as managing editor and real estate reporter for 11 years. A University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate, he is a lifelong resident of the state. He lives in Muskego with his wife, Seng, their son, Zach, and their dog, Hokey. He is an avid sports fan and is a member of the Muskego Athletic Association board of directors.

Last updated on May 2nd, 2023 at 12:52 pmElm Grove-based Annex Wealth Management today named Brian Jacobsen as its chief economist. In this role, Jacobsen will provide insight and leadership to Annex’s clients and its Investment Committee, which guides client portfolio construction and investment philosophy. Previously, Jacobsen served as a senior investment strategist for Charlotte,

Previously, Jacobsen served as a senior investment strategist for Charlotte, North Carolina-based Allspring Global Investments. Prior to that, he was a senior investment strategist for Wells Fargo Asset Management.

Jacobsen’s perspective and expertise have been featured nationally on television networks like CNBC and Bloomberg. He has also appeared on Annex’s “Money Talk” weekly radio program in the past.

Jacobsen received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1998, a law degree from Marquette University in 2009 and a Ph.D. in economics from UW-Milwaukee in 2002.

“We’ve admired Dr. Jacobsen for years, and we are constantly looking to add brilliant team members.” said Dave Spano, Annex Wealth Management president and chief executive officer. “Beyond his considerable expertise and achievements, we’re adding another quality person who can help us in our mission to educate and inform.”

“I have known Annex and many of the people at Annex for decades,” said Jacobsen. “It is humbling, and exciting, to be given this opportunity to bring my talents and passion to a firm that I have the highest respect for.”