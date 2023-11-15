Brewers promote Pat Murphy to manager

The Milwaukee Brewers announced today that they have promoted bench coach Pat Murphy to manager of the team.

Murphy succeeds Craig Counsell, who left the Brewers to become manager of the Chicago Cubs.

“Pat Murphy brings a wealth of experience, knowledge and passion for the game of baseball as well as a familiarity with the Brewers organization, players, staff and culture,” said Brewers general manager Matt Arnold. “Pat has been a significant contributor in the run of recent seasons of unprecedented success in franchise history. We are pleased to have Pat remain in the Brewers family and excited to name him manager today.”

Murphy, who turns 65 on Nov. 28, spent the last eight seasons (2016-23) as bench coach of the Brewers. Prio to that he served as interim manager of the San Diego Padres in 2015, replacing Bud Black on June 16 that season.

In addition to his Major League experience, Murphy managed in the Padres farm system from 2011-15 at Class-A Eugene (2011-12), Triple-A Tucson (2013) and Triple-A El Paso (2014-15), going 273-230 (.543). He served San Diego as special assistant to baseball operations in 2010.

Murphy has also had a lengthy career in the college coaching ranks, spending 25 years as a head coach at Maryville College (1983), Claremont-Mudd-Scripps Colleges (1986-87), the University of Notre Dame (1988-94) and Arizona State University (1995-2009). He earned 1998 National Coach of the Year honors after leading the Arizona State Sun Devils to the National Championship game.

Former Brewers second baseman Rickie Weeks was named associate manager of the team.

The remainder of the coaching staff is scheduled to return next season, the Brewers said today.