Blatz Wash House office building sold for $4 million

A former Blatz Brewing building that was redeveloped into an office building, located at North Market Street and East Highland Avenue in downtown Milwaukee, has been sold for $4 million, according to state records.
Known as the Blatz Wash House and located at 1101 N. Market St., the 42,106-square-feet building was constructed in 1891, and is currently home to software development company PostTag, Inc. and managed care business Dart Chart.
The seller was a limited liability company affiliated with Matthew Spellman of Franklin-based Spellman Trailers, according to state corporate records.
The buyer was a Grand Central Farms, LLC, of Oakland, California.