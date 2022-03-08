BizTimes Milwaukee to receive four Milwaukee Press Club Awards

BizTimes Milwaukee will receive four awards in the Milwaukee Press Club’s annual Excellence in Wisconsin Journalism competition.

BizTimes Milwaukee associate editors Lauren Anderson and Arthur Thomas are both finalists for Best Business Story or Series in the online awards category.

Anderson is nominated for her Jan. 15, 2021 report: St. Ann Center says it could have to close its doors after losing meal program contract.

Thomas is nominated for his April 27, 2021 report: Palermo’s suing freezer vendor over system’s failure to properly cool pizza crusts.

BizTimes Milwaukee art director Shelly Tabor is nominated for a pair of awards for the July 9, 2021 issue of the magazine. She is nominated for Best Single Cover Design of that issue, and for Best Single Story or Feature Design for the layout design for The Missing Piece cover story of that issue.

The gold, silver and bronze award winners in each category will be announced at the Press Club’s annual Gridiron Awards event, to be held on May 6 at the Pfister Hotel in Milwaukee. This year’s 92nd annual awards contest drew more than 800 entries from throughout Wisconsin in professional and collegiate journalism categories. The competition was judged by professional journalists from press clubs throughout the U.S.