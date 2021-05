BizTimes Milwaukee reporter Maredithe Meyer received a Gold award Wednesday in the Milwaukee Press Club’s annual Excellence in Wisconsin Journalism contest.

Meyer took the top honors for Best Business Story or Series in the Online journalism category for her April 16, 2020 report: “Businesses, insurers at odds over COVID-19 business interruption claims.”

The full list of winners for the Milwaukee Press Club’s annual Excellence in Wisconsin Journalism contest can be seen here.