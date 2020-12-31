BizTimes editor Andrew Weiland on the biggest local business stories of 2020│Ep. 47

Every year, BizTimes editor Andrew Weiland puts together a list of the biggest stories for the year from the southeastern Wisconsin business community. It is always interesting to recall all of the things that transpired during the year, but 2020 took things to another level. On this episode of the BizTimes MKE Podcast, Weiland joins associate editor Arthur Thomas to discuss what made his list of the biggest local business stories this year and dive deeper on some of the challenges and a few good things that came from a year unlike any other.