Benz Metal Products Inc.

Menomonee Falls | Founded: 1972 Industry: Manufacturing Employees: 43

Benz Metal Products provides steel, stainless and aluminum sheet metal fabrication services for both short- and long-run production.

What factors have contributed the most to your growth in the past three years?

Jacob van der Kooy, chief executive officer: “We bought an additional building, increasing our footprint to three locations across southeast Wisconsin. The additional property has been used to increase our service offerings to our customers.”

How has your company navigated the challenges of the past few years?

“Increasing our locations and adding additional services that we used to outsource. Powder coating used to be one of our biggest supply chain struggles as an outsourced service we previously provided customers. The third location has allowed us to internally control our product flow while increasing our volumes.”

Where do you see the most opportunities for your company to continue growing?

“Currently, our opportunities to grow continue to be with local OEMs. As long as Benz keeps reinvesting in our employees and additional equipment, we will be able to continue growing with our customers as well as having the capacity to take on new customers.”

What’s the best business advice you’ve received?

“From my grandfather: ‘Lose fast, lose cheap!’”