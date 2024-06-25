Annex Wealth Management names new president and COO

Brookfield-based Annex Wealth Management
announced that Jeff Pierce
has been named the firm’s new president and chief operating officer.
Pierce has more than 20 years of experience in the financial services industry. Prior to joining Annex Wealth Management, he served as chief executive officer of Chicago-based The Mather Group, a private equity-backed IRA.
Before that Pierce held chief and senior executive positions for several financial institutions including Creative Planning and Wipfli Financial Advisors.
“We’re thrilled to welcome Jeff Pierce to Annex Wealth Management,” said Dave Spano
, chief executive officer of Annex. “His extensive industry experience and visionary leadership align perfectly with our mission to provide unparalleled service and results to our clients. We’re confident that under Jeff’s guidance, Annex will reach new heights of success and client satisfaction.”
Annex is a registered investment advisory firm with more than $5.5 billion in assets under management.
“It’s a privilege to lead an organization like Annex Wealth Management, where client focus and excellence are at the core of everything we do,” Pierce said. “The innovative strategies and unwavering commitment to our clients sets Anne apart in the industry. I am eager to join forces with this exceptional team to keep pushing boundaries and delivering unparalleled service and value to our current and future clients.”