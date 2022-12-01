Angela Walters named GMAR board chair

Angela Walters, the owner of Walters Realty Group at EXP Realty, has been named the new chair of the board of directors for the Greater Milwaukee Association of Realtors. Walters, who has nearly 20 years of industry experience, is the first Black woman to hold the position since GMAR was founded in 1892. She is GMAR’s third Black board chair. The late Edward Smyth of Realty Executives, held the position in 1979 when the organization was known as the Milwaukee Board of Realtors. Kel Svoboda of Compass led the GMAR board in 2020. “I’m excited and honored to represent my fellow professional realtors locally and nationally,” Walters said. “As Realtors, we are dedicated to guiding clients with our insight, expertise and experience to make the buying or selling process as smooth and easy as possible. Becoming board president also has personal significance for me since promoting diversity within our industry is something I continually champion. I’m proud to be part of GMAR’s history as the chapter’s first Black female board chair.” In addition to GMAR, Walters serves on the board of directors for Havenwoods Neighborhood Partnership and the Milwaukee chapter of the National Association of Real Estate Brokers (NAREB), which is the country’s oldest Black real estate trade association. She is a member of the Appeals Board for the Village of Brown Deer and represents the village on the Milwaukee County Land Sales Council. She is a former member and chairperson of Take Root Milwaukee and a graduate of the Marquette University ACRE (Associates In Commercial Real Estate) Program. Walters is a 1993 graduate of the Milwaukee School of Engineering with a bachelor’s degree in business and computer systems.
