Angela Walters named GMAR board chair

By
Andrew Weiland
-
Angela Walters
Angela Walters

Angela Walters, the owner of Walters Realty Group at EXP Realty, has been named the new chair of the board of directors for the Greater Milwaukee Association of Realtors. Walters, who has nearly 20 years of industry experience, is the first Black woman to hold the position since GMAR was founded in 1892. She is GMAR’s third

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and save 40% for the holidays. Get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Andrew Weiland
Andrew is the editor of BizTimes Milwaukee. He joined BizTimes in 2003, serving as managing editor and real estate reporter for 11 years. A University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate, he is a lifelong resident of the state. He lives in Muskego with his wife, Seng, their son, Zach, and their dog, Hokey. He is an avid sports fan and is a member of the Muskego Athletic Association board of directors.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR