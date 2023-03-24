America’s Black Holocaust Museum president and CEO leaving organization

Dr. Robert “Bert” Davis, the president and chief executive officer of America’s Black Holocaust Museum in Milwaukee, is leaving the organization this month for “personal/family-care reasons,” the organization announced Friday.

Brad Pruitt, a filmmaker, writer, producer and director who has served as an executive consultant for ABHM, will serve as interim executive and will oversee operations and organizational restructuring.

“On behalf of our board, staff, partners, and collaborators, we are grateful to Dr. Davis for his tenure and service,” said Dr. James Cameron Legacy Board of Directors chair, Michelle Ford. “Dr. Davis, following in the footsteps of our founder Dr. James Cameron, has contributed to ABHM’s long-term success. He set a bold vision that led an extraordinary team to reopen the museum, increased membership and public engagement, and secured a $10 million gift. Dr. Davis has provided inspiration in our community and has helped create a national presence for ABHM. We appreciate the contributions of Dr. Davis and wish him well in his future endeavors.”

America’s Black Holocaust Museum, located at 401 W. North Ave., reopened to the public last year, for the first time since 2008. It was founded by Cameron in 1988.