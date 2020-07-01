Al Orr becomes Reinhart CEO

Al Orr today began his term as chief executive officer of Milwaukee-based law firm Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren s.c.

Orr succeeds long-time Reinhart CEO Jerome M. Janzer, who will serve as chairman emeritus and continue his law practice with the firm.

The leadership transition plan for the firm was first announced in December.

Prior to becoming CEO, Orr, a shareholder with Reinhart, co-chaired the firm’s Corporate Law Practice, led Reinhart’s Private Equity Group and was a member of the firm’s board.

“Now more than ever, we are here to provide the informed, innovative and tailored counsel our clients need to face the critical issues of our time,” said Orr. “Our attorneys are dedicated to positioning our clients to weather (the COVID-19) crisis, and emerge from it in a position for renewed growth.”