Al Orr becomes Reinhart CEO

By
Andrew Weiland
-
Albert Orr
Albert Orr

Al Orr today began his term as chief executive officer of Milwaukee-based law firm Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren s.c.

Orr succeeds long-time Reinhart CEO Jerome M. Janzer, who will serve as chairman emeritus and continue his law practice with the firm.

The leadership transition plan for the firm was first announced in December.

Prior to becoming CEO, Orr, a shareholder with Reinhart, co-chaired the firm’s Corporate Law Practice, led Reinhart’s Private Equity Group and was a member of the firm’s board.

“Now more than ever, we are here to provide the informed, innovative and tailored counsel our clients need to face the critical issues of our time,” said Orr. “Our attorneys are dedicated to positioning our clients to weather (the COVID-19) crisis, and emerge from it in a position for renewed growth.”

Get our email updates

Andrew Weiland
Andrew Weiland
Andrew Weiland is the editor of BizTimes Milwaukee. He joined BizTimes in 2003, serving as managing editor and real estate reporter for 11 years. A University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate, Weiland is a lifelong resident of the state. He lives in Muskego with his wife, Seng, and son, Zachary. He is an avid sports fan and enjoys coaching his son’s youth baseball and basketball teams.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR