Log In
Subscribe
My BizTimes
Log In
Subscribe
Hospitality & Tourism

Choice Hotels sues Milwaukee Clarion Inn operators for alleged trademark infringement

Ashley Smart
By Ashley Smart
6331 S. 13th St., Milwaukee. Image courtesy of LoopNet.
6331 S. 13th St., Milwaukee. Image courtesy of LoopNet.
Learn more about:
Baba Nanak Hospitality GroupChoice Hotels InternationalHardeep AroraParmeet Arora

Subscribe to BizTimes Daily – Local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin.

The operators of a Clarion Inn hotel near Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport are being sued by Choice Hotels International for allegedly continuing to use the Clarion trademark without permission. The trademark infringement lawsuit names Baba Nanak Hospitality Group, along with operators Hardeep and Parmeet Arora, as defendants. North Bethesda, Maryland-based Choice Hotels International operates more

Already a subscriber? Log in

To continue reading this article ...

Subscribe to BizTimes today and get immediate access to our Insider-only content and much more.

Learn More and Subscribe Now
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click here to purchase a sharable paywall bypass link for this subscriber-only article.

Already logged in and still seeing this? Click Here

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2025 BizTimes Media. All Rights Reserved.

Holiday flash sale!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Subscribe to BizTimes Milwaukee and save 40%

Holiday flash sale! Subscribe to BizTimes and save 40%!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.