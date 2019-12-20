Reinhart names its next CEO

Milwaukee-based Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren announced today that Albert Orr has been selected as the law firm’s next chief executive officer. He will assume the position on July 1, 2020.

Orr, a shareholder who currently co-chair’s the firm’s Corporate Law Practice and leads its Private Equity Group, will succeed current Reinhart chairman and CEO Jerome Janzer. Orr has been a member of the firm’s board of directors for seven years. His selection to lead Reinhart was the culmination of a multi-year succession plan undertaken by the board, the firm said in its announcement.

“Al Orr is exceptionally well qualified to lead our firm,” said Janzer. “He is a skilled attorney, collaborative colleague, and visionary leader who is deeply committed to the firm’s long-standing promise to put the needs of our clients first. Under Al’s leadership, Reinhart will continue to deliver innovative legal counsel at the high standards of service that have defined Reinhart for more than 125 years.”

Janzer has been chairman and CEO of Reinhart for 14 years.

“Jerry Janzer led our firm through the recession and a sustained period of dramatic growth,” said Orr. “His unwavering commitment to our clients, business acumen and keen strategic insights helped propel the firm’s expansion from five offices in three states to nine offices in five states, while nearly doubling the firm’s revenues.”

Janzer will continue to serve as chairman and CEO until July 1, 2020, when he will assume the role of chairman emeritus. In that role, he will continue to work with the board on strategic initiatives and also provide strategic counsel to clients through his active corporate, real estate and banking law practice.

In addition to his work at Reinhart, Orr has also served in multiple volunteer board capacities with Children’s Wisconsin since 1997 and presently serves on its Chairman’s Council, and is a member of the board of directors of Milwaukee Community Business Collaborative (Milwaukee Jobs Work).