African American Leadership Alliance of Milwaukee CEO stepping down from role

The African American Leadership Alliance of Milwaukee
announced Tuesday that president and chief executive officer Walter Lanier
is stepping down from his role.
He was appointed to the position two years ago
but has been involved with AALAM since its inception. AALAM is a cross-sector network of African American leaders and allies focused on developing and supporting Milwaukee’s pool of African American talent. AALAM is actively involved in MMAC's Region of Choice initiative and the Greater Milwaukee Foundation’s Economic Recovery Group.
"After two rewarding years in my leadership role at AALAM, I am stepping down for personal and professional reasons," Lanier said in a statement. "I am proud of our impact together and have full confidence in AALAM's continued success."
Angela Adams
, AALAM board chair, will lead the organization on an interim basis while a permanent replacement for Lanier is found. In addition to serving as board chair, Adams is an alumnus of AALP’s fifth cohort, an inaugural board member and signatory to establish the organization.
Adams has served in various executive roles including chief communications officer, chief diversity officer, and vice president of community relations. She is the founder and CEO of SAGE Business Advisors, LLC
, an executive consulting and coaching firm.
Adams also serves on the Board of Regents for the Universities of Wisconsin, the Wisconsin Educational Communications board, The Legacy Foundation advisory board and The Friends of Plum board.
“Angela and I have served together on the AALAM board since its founding and I am confident she will provide continuity for us as we prepare for our next leader,” said Kathryn Dunn
, senior vice president, community impact and chief strategy officer at the Greater Milwaukee Foundation. "I am truly grateful for Angela’s willingness to step into this interim role to advance our work. Now, more than ever, AALAM’s vision of Milwaukee is critical.”