Zywave acquires Ohio-based software firm

Wauwatosa-based insurtech company Zywave has made another acquisition, this time acquiring Ohio-based Strategic Insurance Software or SIS.

Terms of the deal, Zywave’s ninth in the past three years, were not disclosed.

SIS is provider of web-based agency management systems and customer relationship management solutions for property and casualty insurance. The deal gives Zywave agency management system offerings for all three primary insurance categories, commercial, personal and employee benefits.

Zywave’s primary goal is to enable profitable, organic growth for our customers,” said Jason Liu, chief executive officer of Zywave. “Many insurtech solutions have historically focused on back-office workflows, continually trying to stretch AMS functionality to serve the needs of modern, high-growth agencies. Zywave has taken a flexible, modular approach to all aspects of front- and back-office workflows and tasks, enabling greater integration and application into all major workflows agencies need to scale their businesses.”

Zywave has now surpassed 1,000 employees globally and has around 325 in the Milwaukee area.

“SIS is thrilled to be joining Zywave, a company that so closely aligns with our philosophy surrounding excellent customer care and continuous innovation,” said Alex Deak, chief executive officer of SIS. “With this partnership, we look forward to bringing even more value to the independent agent channel.”