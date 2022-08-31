Zilber sells eight Kenosha buildings to Illinois investor for $33.2 million

By
Cara Spoto
-
9114 58th Place, Kenosha. (Photo courtesy of Loopnet.com)
An affiliate of Milwaukee-based real estate company Zilber Ltd., has sold eight buildings, totaling 277,982 square feet of building space on 23 acres, in the Business Park of Kenosha for a total of $33.2 million,…

Cara Spoto
Cara covers commercial and residential real estate. She has an extensive background in local government reporting and hopes to use her experience writing about both urban and rural redevelopment to better inform readers. Cara lives in Waukesha with her husband, a teenager, a toddler, a dog named Neutron, a bird named Potter, and a lizard named Peyoye. She loves music, food, and comedy, but not necessarily in that order.

