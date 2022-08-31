Zilber sells eight Kenosha buildings to Illinois investor for $33.2 million

An affiliate of Milwaukee-based real estate company Zilber Ltd.
, has sold eight buildings, totaling 277,982 square feet of building space on 23 acres, in the Business Park of Kenosha for a total of $33.2 million, according to state records and brokers associated with the deal.
The buildings were purchased by LADI Investments LLC, a family real estate holding group based in Illinois. DarwinPW Realty
of Elmhurst, Illinois represented the buyer and has been retained to act as the leasing agent for the properties. Those activities will be led by Dan Prendergast of DarwinPW Realty.
Tom Shepherd and Jennifer Huber-Bullock of Colliers brokered the deal for the buildings, which are 97.6% leased.
The light industrial/flex buildings involved in the sale include (size and construction date according to LoopNet):
- A 45,000-square-foot building at 9114 58th Place, built in 1995
- A 45,000-square-foot building at 9016 58th Place, built in 1996
- A 42,856-square-foot building at 8910 58th Place, built in 1998
- A 42,852-square-foot building at 8920 58th Place, built in 1998
- A 25,475-square-foot building at 5732 95th Ave., built in 2006
- A 23,991-square-foot building at 9560 58th Place, built in 2006
- A 23,566-square-foot building at 9550 58th Place, built in 2006
- A 22,920-square-foot building at 9522 58th Place, built in 2006
Tenants in the buildings include: Sherwin-Williams, Fastenal, First Supply, Viking Electric, SoFresh, Midwest Graphics Services and Weimer Bearing & Transmission.