Zilber ready to start work on 93-acre business park in Caledonia

Company aims to develop five buildings off Northwestern Ave. and I-94

Milwaukee-based Zilber Property Group plans to develop an industrial park on 93 acres of land southwest of Northwestern Avenue and I-94 in Caledonia.

Dubbed Caledonia Corporate Park, the development is expected to be comprised of five industrial buildings, totaling approximately 1.6 million square feet once buildout is completed, a press release states.

Site preparation and infrastructure work is scheduled to begin next month, followed by the development of future speculative industrial facilities beginning in the spring of 2023.

Zilber purchased the land this week from Badger Land Company of Franklin, paying $5.85 million for the farmland, according to state property transfer records.

Pinnacle Engineering Group will be providing engineering services and Riley Construction will be performing construction services for the development of park infrastructure.

“Zilber Property Group is excited for the opportunity to work with the Village of Caledonia and Racine County Economic Development Corporation to bring to market a corporate park capable of attracting quality industrial employers to southeast Wisconsin,” said Chad Navis, vice president of Zilber Ltd, in the release.

Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave called the development “another milestone” on the road to making to “Racine County an economic development hub in southeast Wisconsin.”