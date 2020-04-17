Zilber Family Foundation commits $3 million to nonprofits’ COVID-19 response

The Milwaukee-based Zilber Family Foundation is granting $3 million in emergency funding to support nonprofit organizations as they respond to COVID-19.

The new grants will support general operating expenses for the foundation’s current grantees and response efforts to meet the urgent needs of those adversely affected by the pandemic.

The foundation’s recently awarded grants supported: Ceeds of Peace, Cesar Chavez BID 38, Domican Center for Women, Friendship Inc., Greater Milwaukee Foundation’s Nonprofit Management Fund, GMF’s Community Connections Small Grants program, Kualoa-He’eia Ecumenical Youth (KEY) Project, Legal Aid Society of Milwaukee, Marquette University, Metcalfe Park Community Bridges, Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity, Neighborhood Improvement Development Corporation for Josey Heights, Neighborhood Improvement Development Corporation for MERI 2.0, Sojourner Family Peace Center, United Community Center, Urban Economic Development Association, Wisconsin Preservation Fund, Wisconsin Voices and YWCA Southeast Wisconsin.

The foundation will award three categories of grants, including: up to $25,000 to help current grantee organizations with emerging needs and sustain operations; one-time emergency grants of up to $100,000 to current grantees addressing basic human needs, housing, public health and small business; and $100,000 grants each to the MKE Response Fund of the GMF and the Hawaii Resilience Fund of the Hawaii Community Foundation.

“Many of our nonprofit partners serve on the front lines of the pandemic and need a quick infusion of funding to help meet an increase in demand for services and programs, and to maintain financial stability during this crisis.We want to ensure that nonprofits and the communities they serve are able to respond to this crisis and thrive in the future,” said Gina Stilp, executive director of ZFF. “The foundation is inspired by our community coming together at this unprecedented time, and we will continue to contribute critical and targeted resources as the situation evolves.”

ZFF also recently awarded grants totaling $1.5 million to 19 nonprofit organizations that address affordable housing and community economic development in the Zilber Neighborhood Initiative’s three targeted Milwaukee neighborhoods of Lindsay Heights, Clarke Square, and Layton Boulevard West.

