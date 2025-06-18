Dohmen Company Foundation invests $3.5 million in meal delivery platform Mealogic

The Dohmen Company Foundation, a Milwaukee-based nonprofit focused on eliminating diet-related diseases, has made a $3.5 million investment in Washington, DC-based Mealogic.

Mealogic is a ready-to-eat meal delivery platform that enables companies — such as health care providers and wellness brands — to deliver personalized meals nationwide under their own brands. Mealogic announced on Wednesday that investors, including the DCF, have contributed $16 million in total funding that will support the company’s growth.

Since announcing its seven-year, $75 million commitment to fight diet-related disease in 2022, the DCF has supported organizations focused on providing healthy foods. In December, the DCF announced a $10 million investment in Alpharetta, Georgia-based ModifyHealth, a firm that provides healthy meals and nutritional counseling to combat chronic conditions such as heart disease, diabetes, IBS and more.

The DCF has also recently supported organizations like FoodCorps with a $1 million donation and L.A.-based Everytable with a $15 million impact investment.

Rachel Roller, president and CEO of the Dohmen Company Foundation, said the DCF is “committed to strengthening the food as medicine ecosystem by supporting organizations like Mealogic that make it easier for providers and entrepreneurs to enter, grow, and thrive in this critical space.”

“From startups to national health care systems, Mealogic offers the infrastructure needed to bring nutrition-forward meal programs to life,” Roller said. “That kind of enablement is exactly what our country needs right now — a vibrant, expanding market of efficacious food-based health solutions that can reach more people, more effectively.”